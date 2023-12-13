Western Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTSL. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 55,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,798 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 14,648 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 64,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 116,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares during the period. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.95. 161,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,234. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $44.36 and a twelve month high of $46.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.58.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

