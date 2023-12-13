Western Wealth Management LLC Has $2.62 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Myecfo LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 28.4% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 42,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,948,000. Finally, Idaho Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,036,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,034,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,818,344. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.10. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.90.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.201 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

