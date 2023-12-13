Western Wealth Management LLC Has $3.30 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Western Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,903 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953,635 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $350,979,000. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $308,588,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,463,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,201,000 after buying an additional 2,832,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,490,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,112 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.64. 2,215,279 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.02.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

