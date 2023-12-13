Western Wealth Management LLC Has $4.12 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 74.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,032 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CNB Bank grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 223.5% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IEFA stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.44. 6,907,587 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

