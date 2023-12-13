Western Wealth Management LLC Has $4.32 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Western Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hobart Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period.

Shares of QUAL traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.86. 3,530,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.60.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

