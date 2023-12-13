Western Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 316,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,454,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 122,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,202,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,666,000 after purchasing an additional 274,371 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 88,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.14.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,159,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,064,635. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $88.61. The firm has a market cap of $122.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.23 and a 200 day moving average of $65.30.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

In other NextEra Energy news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

