Western Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,596 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 503.6% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 16,780 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 109,687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,343,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 21.8% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 68,983 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 12,335 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 116.6% in the second quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,818 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 9,053 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VZ. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.61. The stock had a trading volume of 8,954,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,878,102. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $42.58. The company has a market capitalization of $153.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

