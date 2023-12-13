Western Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 309,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,298 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Western Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $16,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000.

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,403,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,933,797. The company has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $44.07 and a 12 month high of $54.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.81.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

