Western Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 10.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cintas by 16.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Cintas by 84.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Cintas by 9.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cintas by 19.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of Cintas stock traded up $4.81 on Wednesday, hitting $569.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,220. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $423.06 and a 52-week high of $569.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $527.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $505.78. The company has a market capitalization of $57.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.28.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.03. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $521.00 to $526.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $537.60.

View Our Latest Report on CTAS

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.