Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 56,879 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,879 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.37% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $5,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UCON. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,605,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,698,000 after buying an additional 311,648 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1,078.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,593,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,669 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,997,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,280,000 after purchasing an additional 15,011 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,958,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,422,000 after purchasing an additional 248,332 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,524,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,849,000 after purchasing an additional 264,912 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $24.39. The company had a trading volume of 105,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,501. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.45 and a twelve month high of $24.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day moving average of $24.11.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

