Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,203 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $4,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgeworth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 27.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 3,771,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,404,000 after acquiring an additional 823,922 shares during the period. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $201,000. Sutton Place Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 269,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 69.8% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Finally, Rockwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,298,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,313,000 after acquiring an additional 668,134 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.20. 353,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,156. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.88. The firm has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

