Western Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 356,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,802 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 1.3% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Western Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $15,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KWB Wealth boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 1,770,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,476,000 after acquiring an additional 434,818 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $371,000. BCS Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 101,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 112,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 43,342 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 22,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.44. The stock had a trading volume of 355,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,567. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $45.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.46 and a 200-day moving average of $42.77.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

