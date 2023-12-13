Western Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Western Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $187.13. 10,385,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,675,346. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.43 and its 200 day moving average is $182.07. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $199.26.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.