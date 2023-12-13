Western Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Western Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,573 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for 1.5% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Western Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.20% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $17,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 14,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 29,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.53. 120,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,208. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.12. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $69.70 and a 52-week high of $79.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

