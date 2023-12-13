Western Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Western Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $6,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $12,075,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of SDY traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $122.54. 235,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,075. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.87 and a fifty-two week high of $132.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.66.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

