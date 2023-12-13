Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 122 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Western Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,123 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 397 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at $66,347,670.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,649 shares of company stock worth $9,089,600 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.90.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of COP traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $111.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,315,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,672,456. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.05. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $127.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.36%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

