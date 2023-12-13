Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,241 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Western Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 12,391 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.52. 216,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,782. The firm has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.48. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $126.89.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.4647 per share. This represents a $5.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

