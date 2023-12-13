Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 13,298 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Western Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,298 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $3,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRLN. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 12,455 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 166,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 77,666 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,234,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,488,000 after purchasing an additional 224,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 301.8% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 33,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 25,189 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.74. The company had a trading volume of 337,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,549. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.66. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $40.62 and a 12 month high of $42.22.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

