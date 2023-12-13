Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 384 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Western Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIA. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 284.0% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $366.76. 847,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,442,314. The business’s 50 day moving average is $344.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.21. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $314.97 and a one year high of $366.90.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

