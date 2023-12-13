Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 390 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Western Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,618 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. LifePro Asset Management increased its holdings in Boeing by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 871,650 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $184,058,000 after purchasing an additional 16,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 163.4% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $248.92. 1,636,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,634,346. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.90 and a beta of 1.53. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.25 and a 52 week high of $250.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($6.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BA. William Blair began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.61.

View Our Latest Report on BA

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.