Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,934 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Western Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,934 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 23.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 44.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHQ traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.22. 182,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,585. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $43.04 and a 1-year high of $53.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

