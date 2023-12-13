Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 703 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Western Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at $140,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPX traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $92.75. 5,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,102. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $75.74 and a 52 week high of $95.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.08. The company has a market cap of $830.11 million, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.09.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

