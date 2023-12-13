Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,881 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,881 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDVY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 21.6% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 171.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. increased its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SDVY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.61. The stock had a trading volume of 155,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,448. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.39 and its 200-day moving average is $28.58. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a one year low of $24.70 and a one year high of $30.93. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.0982 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

