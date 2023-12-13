Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,950 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Western Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,950 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brady Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 43,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $52.68. The company had a trading volume of 385,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,847. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $53.55.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

