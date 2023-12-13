Western Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Western Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 1.4% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $16,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,418 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,261,000 after purchasing an additional 344,832 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,362,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,868,000 after buying an additional 40,646 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,707,000 after buying an additional 224,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,064,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,639,000 after buying an additional 78,465 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.96. The stock had a trading volume of 389,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,363. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.29. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $146.17 and a 1-year high of $168.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

