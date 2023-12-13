Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Sets New 12-Month High at $120.64

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $120.64 and last traded at $120.21, with a volume of 82136 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $119.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens boosted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “positive” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.13.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.07.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.24. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 16.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, VP Kristine Kubacki sold 1,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.19, for a total value of $131,431.79. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,559.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2,233.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 245,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,589,000 after purchasing an additional 234,764 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 150,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for freight cars and locomotives; builds, rebuilds, upgrades, and overhauls locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; services locomotives and freight cars; and provides heat exchange and cooling systems, and components and digital solutions.

Featured Stories

