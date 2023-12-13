Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.29.

WY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WY

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weyerhaeuser

In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $29,083.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,338.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WY. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 356,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,736,000 after buying an additional 118,152 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 250,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,553,000 after buying an additional 11,908 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 323,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,754,000 after buying an additional 27,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 1.3 %

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $30.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.56. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.36%.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Get Free Report

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.