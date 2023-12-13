Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Purchased by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 924,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,328 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.20% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $40,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 7.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $496,000. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.6% during the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 43,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.9% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 261,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WPM shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$72.50 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.88.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

WPM stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.36. 254,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,941,398. The company has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.64. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.10 and a 1-year high of $52.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.77.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $223.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.33 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.42%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Articles

