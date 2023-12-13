WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 197,700 shares, a growth of 54.8% from the November 15th total of 127,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of research firms have commented on WLDBF. Benchmark reduced their price objective on WildBrain from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of WildBrain from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of WildBrain from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, September 14th.

Shares of WLDBF stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $0.82. 143,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,037. WildBrain has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.19.

WildBrain Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of content, television, and consumer products representation. It operates through the Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting segments. The Content Business segment is involved in the production of proprietary content, and licensing and distribution of content and royalties from owned IP.

