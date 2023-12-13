Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Hook Mill Capital Partners LP

Hook Mill Capital Partners LP cut its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,099 shares during the quarter. Williams-Sonoma makes up 5.6% of Hook Mill Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP owned 0.12% of Williams-Sonoma worth $9,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WSM. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,269,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $283,955,000 after acquiring an additional 15,078 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 3.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,438,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $179,971,000 after acquiring an additional 53,754 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,292,000 after buying an additional 273,424 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,944,000 after buying an additional 35,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,105,000 after buying an additional 9,994 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $189.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.60. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.44 and a 52-week high of $199.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.54.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 59.65% and a net margin of 11.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.31.

View Our Latest Research Report on Williams-Sonoma

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $349,808.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,114. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $349,808.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,114. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 1,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $271,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,698 shares in the company, valued at $84,554,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,319 shares of company stock valued at $19,400,492 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.