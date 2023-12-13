Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Sold by New South Capital Management Inc.

New South Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,232 shares during the period. Willis Towers Watson Public accounts for 1.3% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. New South Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $29,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 953,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,512,000 after buying an additional 170,805 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth about $418,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on WTW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.07.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 0.7 %

WTW opened at $246.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.73. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $195.29 and a one year high of $258.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.