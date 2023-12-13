Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 853 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 99,609.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,821,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,324,792,000 after buying an additional 27,793,930 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,357,976,000 after buying an additional 194,301 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,674,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $724,878,000 after buying an additional 2,313,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,861,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,195,000 after buying an additional 65,507 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.60. The company had a trading volume of 797,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,165,369. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $94.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.32 and its 200-day moving average is $80.50. The company has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

