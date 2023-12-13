Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Buys 20,194 Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,194 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF comprises about 0.7% of Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.74% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $5,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $64,000. RAM Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 271.6% during the second quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,140,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,533,000 after buying an additional 833,204 shares during the period. Brown Financial Advisory boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 739.7% during the second quarter. Brown Financial Advisory now owns 619,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,340,000 after buying an additional 546,055 shares during the period. Arista Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 242.7% during the second quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 635,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,669,000 after buying an additional 449,841 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 36.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,140,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,497,000 after purchasing an additional 304,412 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAR traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.86. 14,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,444. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.02 and its 200-day moving average is $20.75. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $24.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

Further Reading

