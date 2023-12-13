Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 253,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,388 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises 1.1% of Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $7,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,011.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 50,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 45,895 shares during the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 568.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 87,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 74,821 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 7,209.6% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,609,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546,659 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 97,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 380,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,785,000 after acquiring an additional 52,809 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA DFAU traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.37. The stock had a trading volume of 65,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,565. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $32.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.76.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

