Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.9% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $427.34. 1,345,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,994,867. The business’s 50 day moving average is $404.14 and its 200-day moving average is $405.01. The company has a market capitalization of $341.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $344.34 and a 1-year high of $427.62.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

