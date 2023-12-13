Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG)

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TXG. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of 10x Genomics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.64.

10x Genomics Price Performance

TXG stock opened at $48.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.59. 10x Genomics has a 12 month low of $31.28 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.47 and a beta of 1.88.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $153.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.11 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 37.79% and a negative return on equity of 24.24%. As a group, analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at 10x Genomics

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total value of $98,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,561,531.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider James Wilbur sold 3,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $150,129.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,042.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total transaction of $98,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,093 shares in the company, valued at $42,561,531.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,362 shares of company stock worth $1,267,546. Corporate insiders own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 41.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in 10x Genomics in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 17.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

