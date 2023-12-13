WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Stock Price Down 2.9%

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.60 and last traded at $6.66. 287,838 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 4,825,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of WW International in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WW International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.20.

Get WW International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WW

WW International Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $533.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.77.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $214.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.65 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 6.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WW International, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at WW International

In other WW International news, General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $144,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,998. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of WW International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of WW International during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in WW International in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of WW International by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,878 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WW International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in WW International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WW International

(Get Free Report)

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight loss and weight management journeys.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.