Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Sold by Chapin Davis Inc.

Chapin Davis Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,216 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 8,012 shares during the quarter. Wynn Resorts accounts for about 0.9% of Chapin Davis Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WYNN. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 9.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,128 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 4.3% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,493 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total value of $48,805.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,658.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WYNN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC started coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.70.

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ WYNN traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $86.25. The stock had a trading volume of 366,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,633. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.46. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $79.33 and a 1 year high of $117.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,077.88 and a beta of 1.91.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The casino operator reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 0.58%. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.20) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 1,250.00%.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

