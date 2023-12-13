X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 795,241 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 187% from the previous session’s volume of 277,546 shares.The stock last traded at $42.83 and had previously closed at $42.88.

X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USSG. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 1,771.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $829,000.

X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (USSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, screened for environmental, social, and governance characteristics. USSG was launched on Mar 7, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

