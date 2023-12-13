Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Shares Sold by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,223,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 608,797 shares during the period. Xenon Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 1.4% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned about 1.91% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals worth $47,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XENE. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,760,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,293,000 after purchasing an additional 105,928 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,727,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,210,000 after purchasing an additional 37,020 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,350,000. Braidwell LP boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,137,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,487,000 after purchasing an additional 589,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commodore Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,845,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,033,000 after purchasing an additional 185,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XENE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:XENE traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.57. 43,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,924. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.50. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.99 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.34.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

