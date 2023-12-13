Yarbrough Capital LLC Lowers Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Yarbrough Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,261 shares during the quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $17,850,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 67.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 153.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 773.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LYV traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.68. 319,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,963,206. The stock has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.69 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.04. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.25 and a 12 month high of $101.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 162.05% and a net margin of 2.69%. Research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LYV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.36.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

