Yarbrough Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 308.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,887,000. NinePointTwo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 285,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,372,000 after acquiring an additional 144,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,432,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $278,601,000 after acquiring an additional 518,050 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT traded up $3.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.16. The company had a trading volume of 297,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,610. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.25 and a 1-year high of $159.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.12 and its 200-day moving average is $108.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $2.00. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.23% and a negative net margin of 62.52%. The company had revenue of $331.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SRPT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $211.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer cut Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $193.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.91.

Insider Activity at Sarepta Therapeutics

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Richard Barry purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,940,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard Barry acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,940,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram acquired 25,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.36 per share, for a total transaction of $2,001,856.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,307 shares in the company, valued at $30,974,763.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

