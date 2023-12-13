Yarbrough Capital LLC Sells 1,182 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Yarbrough Capital LLC decreased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,058 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 186.3% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 195,690 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $21,334,000 after buying an additional 127,338 shares during the period. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,949,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,702,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.80.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.35. 798,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,161,825. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.04 and its 200-day moving average is $102.38. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $89.67 and a 12 month high of $115.83. The stock has a market cap of $184.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 69.39%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

