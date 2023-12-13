Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Holdings Boosted by Veritas Asset Management LLP

Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,540,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Yum China accounts for about 0.6% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Veritas Asset Management LLP owned 0.37% of Yum China worth $87,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,497,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,121,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,130,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 817.3% during the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 6.4% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YUMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.78 to $71.30 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum China currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $185,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,952.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $185,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,952.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Wat acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $647,640.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,601.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Trading Up 1.0 %

Yum China stock opened at $40.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.47. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.11 and a 1 year high of $64.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.33.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 27.96%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

