Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Gap Up to $26.75

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.75, but opened at $28.00. Zai Lab shares last traded at $28.39, with a volume of 72,969 shares trading hands.

ZLAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $82.47 to $73.34 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.83.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $69.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.12 million. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 114.22% and a negative return on equity of 31.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joshua L. Smiley purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.93 per share, for a total transaction of $134,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,072.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Zai Lab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 68.4% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 58.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Zai Lab in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Zai Lab in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 43.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

