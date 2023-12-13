Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Shares Gap Up to $12.82

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.82, but opened at $13.13. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $13.52, with a volume of 82,213 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZNTL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.14.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.68. The stock has a market cap of $967.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.57.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.13. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.96) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, Director David Michael Johnson purchased 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $167,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 144,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,563.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Kimberly Blackwell purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $51,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,621,892. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Michael Johnson purchased 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $167,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 144,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,563.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

