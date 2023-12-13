Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.95.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 18.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 355,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,408,000 after acquiring an additional 56,190 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 22.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 389,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,596,000 after buying an additional 70,461 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter worth about $894,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $38.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.51. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $55.19.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.26 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 18.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.31%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

