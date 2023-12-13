Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC decreased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 439.3% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 76.9% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Zoetis in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total value of $165,752.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,401,685.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total value of $165,752.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,401,685.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $1,784,385.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,950,161.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,674 shares of company stock worth $4,572,459 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 8th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. HSBC initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.88.

Zoetis Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of ZTS opened at $191.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.87. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $140.76 and a one year high of $194.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.86.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

