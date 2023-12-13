Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Downgraded by KeyCorp

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ZWS. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.14.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Performance

ZWS opened at $29.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.78. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 1 year low of $19.29 and a 1 year high of $30.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $398.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.38 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

In other news, insider Michael Troutman sold 35,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,043,689.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,008 shares in the company, valued at $952,238. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Craig Wehr sold 55,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $1,548,685.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,300,711.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Troutman sold 35,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,043,689.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,238. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1,087.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 7,168.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, including interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipings and tubings, valves, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkis brand names.

