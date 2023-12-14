10,425 Shares in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Acquired by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of VYMI stock opened at $65.55 on Thursday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $58.56 and a 12 month high of $66.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.01. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.